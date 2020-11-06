http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/K3VTQIJ6YRc/michigan-software-diverted-gop-votes-to-dems.php

This afternoon, the Republican Party of Michigan held a press conference and alleged that a software “glitch” caused thousands of votes for Republican candidates to be counted for Democrats instead:

The Republican Party of Michigan held a press conference Friday afternoon and revealed six thousand Republican votes were calculated for Democrats after a software glitch. That software was used in dozens of counties around the state. “In Antrim County, ballots were counted for Democrats that were meant for Republicans, causing a 6000 vote swing against our candidates. The county clerk came forward and said, ‘tabulating software glitched and caused a miscalculation of the votes.’ Since then, we have now discovered that 47 counties used this same software in the same capacity,” Michigan GOP Chairwoman Laura Cox said.

Apparently 6,000 votes were switched in just one of the 47 counties that used the same software:

Michigan GOP Chair: Dozens of Michigan counties used the same software that caused 6,000 votes in one county to switch from Trump to Biden. “These counties that used this software need to closely examine their result for similar discrepancies.” pic.twitter.com/ZK3uUcogNB — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 6, 2020

I have no idea whether the total number of votes that can be shown to be mis-calculated due to this software problem (assuming the claim is correct) will be enough to affect the outcome in Michigan. There is no doubt that there were many instances of voter fraud in this year’s election, as well as seemingly innocent mistakes like this one. The problem is that there is not enough time for lawyers in the various lawsuits to investigate and prove the magnitude of the many instances of fraud and other irregularities that are known or believed to exist.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

