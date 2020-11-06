https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/military-mail-in-ballots-found-in-georgia-dumpster/
In Philly suburbs “volunteers” are handling absentee ballots in the basement lunchroom of the counting center. The “election supervisor” LEFT! They don’t know his name? Are you kidding me? pic.twitter.com/kEeesnbze5
— Mike Roman (@mikeroman) November 6, 2020
⚠️ MILITARY MAIL IN BALLOTS FOUND IN GEORGIA DUMPSTER ⚠️#STOPTHECOUNT @realDonaldTrump @RealJamesWoods pic.twitter.com/mX62TLHS0I
— Kimona (@KimonaQ) November 7, 2020