Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) offered a brief remark on Friday regarding the current state of the presidential election, expressing his belief that every “illegally submitted” ballot “must not” be counted.

“Here’s how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process,” McConnell said on Friday morning.

“And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes. That’s how Americans’ votes decide the result,” he added:

Here’s how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process. And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes. That’s how Americans’ votes decide the result. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) November 6, 2020

The majority leader refused to elaborate with reporters, directing Americans to refer to his morning tweet.

“I know it’s reasonable for you to ask, but I get to decide what I say,” he told reporters.

“I’ve already explained it. I’ve already explained it. It won’t make a difference how many times you ask. I’ve already given you my answer,” McConnell continued.

“I say to America, just take a look at what I had to say this morning,” he added:

Sen. Maj. Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refuses to answer any questions about Trump and instead refers to his tweet from this morning.#election2020 pic.twitter.com/2vR7qaIQwj — The Recount (@therecount) November 6, 2020

McConnell’s tweet follows mounting frustration among Trump allies, who contend that far too many Republicans are remaining silent and cowering to the “media mob” in the face of these challenges.

“The total lack of action from virtually all of the ‘2024 GOP hopefuls’ is pretty amazing,” Donald Trump Jr. observed. “They have a perfect platform to show that they’re willing & able to fight, but they will cower to the media mob instead. Don’t worry, @realDonaldTrump will fight & they can watch as usual!”

“The time to STAND UP for @realDonaldTrump is RIGHT NOW! Republicans can’t back down. This loser mindset is how the Democrats win,” Republican Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene said in response to a tweet from Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX).

“President Trump has fought for us, we have to fight for him. We won’t forget. Trust me,” she warned:

The time to STAND UP for @realDonaldTrump is RIGHT NOW! Republicans can’t back down. This loser mindset is how the Democrats win. President Trump has fought for us, we have to fight for him. We won’t forget. Trust me. https://t.co/rN83otNxZd — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 6, 2020

During a Thursday evening brief, Trump stated that “if you count the legal votes, I easily win.”

“If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us,” he continued.

“Our goal is to defend the integrity of the election. We will not allow the corruption to steal such an important election or any election for that matter,” he added.

The president released an encouraging statement to his supporters on Friday, vowing to “never give up fighting for you and our nation.”

