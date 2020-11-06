https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/mitch-mcconnell-finally-breaks-silence-democrats-brazenly-attempt-steal-election-voter-fraud/

The GOP senate leadership has remained largely silent as Democrats steal the election.

Senators Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham have publicly defended President Trump against the blatant theft and fraud taking place in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan and Nevada.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch Mcconnell (R-KY) finally broke his silence on Friday morning after the corrupt Democrat machine produced millions of illegal ballots for Joe Biden after Election Day.

McConnell just won his reelection in Kentucky against a well-funded opponent and no doubt President Trump helped boost his campaign so he shouldn’t have waited so long to speak up.

McConnell’s statement was anemic but at least he said something.

“Here’s how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process. And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes,” McConnell said.

“That’s how Americans’ votes decide the result,” he added.

Lindsey Graham really stepped it up last night and donated $500,000 to President Trump’s legal defense fund.

“I’m here tonight to stand with President Trump. He stood with me… Every Senate Republican and House Republican needs to get on television and tell this story..” Lindsey Graham said Thursday night during an appearance on Fox News with Sean Hannity.

