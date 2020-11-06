https://noqreport.com/2020/11/06/msnbc-thinks-that-people-standing-around-constitutes-a-mob/

We finally know what the Mostly Socialist National Bs Channel, better known as MSNBC considers to be ‘Mob Like’ in their expert opinion. Yes, after months of telling us that violently rioters were ‘mostly peaceful’ they have at last revealed their astute standard for what that truly is.

Of course, we must insist on issuing a stern warning that the video is quite graphic in showing a group of people standing around on a sidewalk. Please heed our warning in case children are within the vicinity, lest they witness that which could be seen in most cities on any given day. Meanwhile, they are ignoring truly violent mobs from their side of the aisle.

