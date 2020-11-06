http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/f2hVefZIOOY/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said during a press conference on Friday that it is “clear” that former Vice President Joe Biden has won the 2020 presidential election.

“This morning it is clear that the Biden-Harris ticket will win the White House. His election is historic, propelled by the biggest vote ever in the history of the country,” Pelosi said.

“President-elect Biden has a strong mandate to lead, and he’ll have a strong Democratic House with him,” she added.

“This has been a life or death fight for the fate of our democracy, as he says the soul of our country,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi’s comments emerge as Republicans managed to flip at least six congressional seats.

Pelosi bragged in August that she would increase her House majority by “double digits.”

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) chair Cheri Bustos (D-IL) promised on Thursday to do a “post mortem” after losing seats in the 2020 congressional elections.

Bustos blamed bad polling for Democrats’ losses in the House.

“Something went wrong,” Bustos said. “They all pointed to one political environment — but voters who turned out look a lot like 2016.”

She deflected blame, asserting they never said Democrats would pick up between 5 and 15 seats.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), whose race has yet to be called, charged that Democrats should never say “defund the police” or use the word “socialism” after losing many swing district seats.

“We need to not ever use the words socialist or socialism ever again. It does matter, and we have lost good members because of that,” Spanberger said.

She warned that if they repeat these leftist tactics, “We will get f—— torn apart.”

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said on Thursday, if “we are going to run on Medicare for All, defund the police, socialized medicine, we’re not going to win.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

