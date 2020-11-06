https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/06/new-biden-lead-in-arizona-drops-to-29861-counting-continues-tomorrow/

Friday night update.

The latest numbers from Arizona are in and President Trump has cut Joe Biden’s lead to 29,861 votes:

But President Trump will need to do better than this to catch Biden as counting resumes tomorrow:

It’s estimated that President Trump needs to win 58% of the remaining votes to win the state:

And here’s what we think are left to count:

***

