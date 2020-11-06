https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/06/new-biden-lead-in-arizona-drops-to-29861-counting-continues-tomorrow/
Friday night update.
The latest numbers from Arizona are in and President Trump has cut Joe Biden’s lead to 29,861 votes:
AZ Presidential Election Results
Biden (D): 49.72% (1,604,067 votes)
Trump (R): 48.8% (1,574,206 votes)
Biden Margin: +29,861 (-6,974)
Estimated: > 95% votes in
More results here: https://t.co/7CxbLsQ3gY
— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 7, 2020
But President Trump will need to do better than this to catch Biden as counting resumes tomorrow:
71,932 ballots dropped from Maricopa
Biden: 31,433 (43.6%)
Trump: 38,388 (53.4%)
— The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) November 7, 2020
It’s estimated that President Trump needs to win 58% of the remaining votes to win the state:
Breaking: big move for Trump in #Arizona:
72,000 more votes counted, and Trump wins 55% of them, cutting Biden’s lead in AZ to 29,861.
Trump advisor tells us POTUS still believes he can win AZ.
But he needs to win 58% of remaining votes there & he’s falling short.
— SovernNation (@SovernNation) November 7, 2020
And here’s what we think are left to count:
🚨Update from Maricopa (Arizona) on remaining ballots:
Estimated early ballots left to process/tabulate: 72,000
Estimated provisional ballots left to process: 15,000
Estimated number of early ballots left to verify: 5,000
*The AP and FOX News already called Arizona for Biden.
— Brie Jackson (@PositivelyBrie) November 7, 2020
