President Donald Trump has claimed that voter fraud is stealing the 2020 presidential election from him, but one Republican senator says there is no evidence to support his claim.

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), whose state is a key battleground and where Democratic nominee Joe Biden took the lead Friday morning, according to the Associated Press, called the president’s claims “vey disturbing.”

“There’s simply no evidence anyone has shown me of any widespread corruption or fraud,” Toomey said.

During a press briefing at the White House on Thursday evening, Trump said, “In Pennsylvania, Democrats have gone to the State Supreme Court to try and ban our election observers, and very strongly.”

“Now, we won the case, but they’re going forward. They don’t want anybody in there. They don’t want anybody watching them as they count the ballots, and I can’t imagine why. There’s absolutely no legitimate reason why they would not want to have people watching this process, because if it’s straight, they would be, they should be proud of it. Instead, they’re trying, obviously, to commit fraud. There’s no question about that,” the president said.

Toomey blasted the claim.

“I saw the president’s speech last and it was very hard to watch. The president’s allegations of large-scale fraud and theft of the election are just not substantiated,” Toomey, who has announced he will retire from Congress at the end of 2022, said on NBC’s “Today.”

“I’m not aware of any significant wrongdoing here. Look, there are irregularities in every election. They tend to typically be very small and involve just a handful of ballots,” he added.

Trump made other allegations in his Thursday statement.

“Democrat officials never believed they could win this election honestly. I really believe that. That’s why they did the mail-in ballots, where there’s tremendous corruption and fraud going on,” Trump said.

“That’s why they mailed out tens of millions of unsolicited ballots without any verification measures whatsoever. And I’ve told everybody that these things would happen, because I’ve seen it happen. I watched a lot of different elections before they decided to go with this big, massive election with tens of millions of ballots going out to everybody — in many cases, totally unsolicited,” he said.

Other Republicans ripped unsubstantiated claims of fraud.

“We want every vote counted, yes every legal vote (of course). But, if you have legit concerns about fraud present EVIDENCE and take it to court. STOP Spreading debunked misinformation… This is getting insane,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) wrote Thursday on Twitter.

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, also ripped Trump, saying: “There is no defense for the President’s comments tonight undermining our Democratic process. America is counting the votes, and we must respect the results as we always have before.”

“No election or person is more important than our Democracy,” Hogan said on Twitter.

