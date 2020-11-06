https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/no-president-yet-week-going/

I’m sure you’ve been on the same emotional roller coaster I’ve been during this election week. As of this writing, the fate of our nation still hangs in the balance, and we don’t know who will be at the helm over the next four years.

Whee! What fun. So how’s your week going?

After voting on Tuesday, I binged on the news. I breathlessly followed the state-by-state results and watched the Electoral College tallies. Things weren’t looking good by the time I went to bed. I slept and had nightmares of Kamala Harris as president. (I don’t count Biden. He’ll retire to his basement 10 minutes after taking the oath of office.) I tried to imagine what our nation would be like after four years of Harris’ gentle guidance into communism. It was not a pretty picture.

After seeing the unmatched enthusiasm for President Trump in the weeks leading up to the election, it is disheartening to see the Democrats blatantly steal the election – refusing to allow GOP poll watchers, creating Biden ballots out of thin air, censoring by social media, resurrecting dead people to vote, and endless other nefarious and underhanded tactics – all so they can take an iron grip on power and screw the American people.

“Let’s lay out the facts as I see them,” observed JD Rucker on NOQ Report. “President Trump won the election in a landslide. With nearly 69 million votes, the vast majority of which were legitimate, an honest world would have him winning 38 states and planning his second-term Cabinet by now. But somebody had other plans, so they cheated. They’re still cheating. We’ve seen impossible numbers coming out of places like Wisconsin and Michigan that point clearly to voter fraud on a massive scale.”

So there are malevolent forces out there, ready and willing to steal the presidency and create chaos. The usual domestic terrorists are poised and ready, with bricks already pre-placed in convenient locations, to riot and foment (more) anarchy in urban areas.

In short, we are witnessing an orchestrated coup the left is making no attempt to hide. Far from being a representative republic, the Democrats are seizing power to – as Kamala Harris outspokenly stated this week – create Karl Marx’s “equality of outcome” so near and dear to communists’ hearts.

Tucker Carlson agrees: “Democrats didn’t harness the full power of big tech and billionaire class simply to make Joe Biden president. No. What they really wanted was total control over everything. No more democracy. No more dissent. Permanent obedience from the rest of us. … How would any of that improve the United States of America? They never claimed that it would. Making this country better was never the point. The point was to create a permanent Democrat majority, a one-party state, with complete control over the population.”

Some are saying the swamp is too deep to be drained. This was too depressing to contemplate, so I stopped following the news. Nothing I could say or do can change the outcome, so why put myself through the mental torture of watching America potentially crash and burn? Instead, I focused on what I could control – family, home, work. I tried to follow the guidance of the Serenity Prayer: To accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. So how’s your week going?

There is a certain bitter resignation in this decision to step back and let go. The things I love in life – faith, family, writing, lifestyle – must supersede the shenanigans of the tyrants. I can’t alter what’s happening in the top tiers of government, but I can alter my own thoughts, actions and behaviors. All we can do is hang on and hunker down. Let the hurricane roar.

This doesn’t mean I’ve given up on America, the nation to which my grandparents immigrated for a better life. How can I? But it means I can stop bending myself into pretzels trying to change what I cannot change. I’ve redefined the hill I want to die on, and God willing, that hill will be somewhere defendable …

Wait a minute. Defendable. Is that the answer?

Throughout history, in tragic story after tragic story of democide (governments murdering their own citizens), there was one unifying theme: The people were unarmed. Pick any régime in the 20th century – and hundreds of millions of people have died in those régimes – where the outcome could have been very, very different had the citizens been armed and able to fight back.

This, of course, is why the Second Amendment was put in place to begin with, and it’s also why the Democrats are so desperate to impose gun control (the beginning step of totalitarianism). But if the chaos of 2020 has done nothing else, it has turned millions of previously unarmed citizens into gun owners. These millions of new gun owners – many of whom are liberals who suddenly understood the need to be able to defend themselves in a lawless society – aren’t going to welcome new demands to turn those guns over to the government, especially in light of calls to defund the police.

These newly armed citizens aren’t the ones marching in the streets, smashing windows and burning buildings. Instead, they’re hunkering down in their homes, ready and willing to defend themselves should the need arise. They’ve redefined the hill they want to die on.

So even if Harris becomes president, maybe America isn’t done yet. Maybe the fight isn’t over. If nothing else, as a grateful Trump supporter, I’m thankful the president was able to give a voice to the voiceless, give hope for minorities and immigrants, and offer a glimpse of what the Founding Fathers envisioned for the American people: equal opportunity, not equal outcome.

I don’t know what will be the results of the election. But I suppose if Trump can pledge his life, his fortune and his sacred honor toward leading the country back to its constitutional foundation, I can stop whining and do my part too.

And remember this: If Trump loses the 2020 election, there’s always 2024.

