CNN can barely contain their excitement now that it looks like Joe Biden’s headed for the White House.

What’s funny is that they don’t seem all that excited about Joe Biden himself:

Watch:

So, we’re just skipping right past Uncle Joe and going straight to President Auntie Kamala Harris, huh? Can’t say we didn’t see this coming.

They literally cannot help themselves.

Well, yeah.

Maybe CNN can suggest some “mental health experts” to help speed things along.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with video and the headline amended accordingly.

