Touré really really really really really wants Trump supporters to feel bad about the election. And sure, while watching what looks like the Democrats cheating their as*es off is disheartening, the number of wins Republicans saw across the country and in local races is as the president would say, YUGE.

But if this tweet somehow made this angry little man feel better about his own whining, crying, anxiety, and pain from the last four years, more power to him.

If you’re a Trumper I hope the pain and anxiety you feel now is excruciating. You voted against America and for a cult leader who has no redeeming or admirable qualities. He’s a cretin who cares nothing about this country and you don’t either. You deserve all the pain and more. — Touré (@Toure) November 6, 2020

For possibly winning, Touré sure seems unhappy. LOL

Aren’t you just precious putting your political diaper rash on display for the whole world to see… You sound like a petulant child and don’t know or understand the first thing about what voting FOR America really means. GFY. https://t.co/P7YRxeZBgg — G’s Ghost (@Grouchy_OG) November 6, 2020

GFY and I won’t think or care about you again right after I hit reply pic.twitter.com/FHWsEnr7Ox — Diane B (@dmb1031) November 6, 2020

Because he knows he elected a woman who would throw him in jail at the first opportunity. — Ordy Packard’s Amish Pumpkin Spice (@OrdyPackard) November 6, 2020

Nah–we’re not as insane as the left. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) November 6, 2020

Nope – I am not an insane person. — Russell Flowers (@ChoralReave) November 6, 2020

To be honest, this editor actually feels fine. Either way Democrats don’t win, even if they give the race to Biden. And 2022 is only two years away …

Sorry, Touré, we know you wanted us to be as miserable as you are but it’s just not happening.

