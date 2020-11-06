https://pjmedia.com/election/tyler-o-neil/2020/11/06/biden-prematurely-claims-a-mandate-on-covid-19-climate-change-systemic-racism-n1131105

On Friday night, an out-of-breath Joe Biden predicted victory in the presidential race over President Donald Trump, before most news outlets had called the race for him but after Decision Desk HQ projected his victory on Friday morning. Biden claimed a “mandate” to act on his far-left agenda, even though Republicans have raised serious concerns about the vote tally in certain states, most notably Michigan.

“The numbers are telling us a clear and convincing story. We’re going to win this race,” Biden declared. “We’re on track to win over 300 electoral votes.”

“We’re going to win this race with a majority of Americans behind us,” the Democrat predicted. “We’re beating Donald Trump by over four million votes.” He also noted that he won the largest number of votes in American history with roughly 74 million.

Biden claimed a “mandate for action on COVID, the economy, climate change, and systemic racism.” He claimed that “the recovery is slowing” even as jobs numbers increased and the GDP grew by a record 33 percent this past quarter.

“Democracy works, your vote will be counted. The people will be heard,” Biden added.

He concluded his remarks by promising to work for all Americans, not just those who voted for him. “We may be opponents but we’re not enemies,” he insisted. He said Americans “want to get the vitriol out of our politics,” and that Americans “can agree to be civil with one another… and put the anger and the demonization behind us.”

Biden is leading in many states, but Republicans have raised serious concerns about the vote tallies. In Michigan, Republicans drew attention to a software glitch that turned 6,000 Trump votes into Biden votes in Antrim County. A similar glitch in Oakland County switched over 1,200 Republican votes to Democrat. The Michigan legislature announced it would be holding a joint oversight hearing to “ensure the integrity of our state elections.”

On Friday evening before Biden’s speech, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito ordered Pennsylvania officials to segregate votes received after 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The Trump campaign has formally requested a recount in Wisconsin, where Biden leads by less than one percent. Republicans in Nevada claim to have discovered 3,000 cases of voter fraud.

While Biden is on track to win the election, these serious concerns place a huge asterisk next to any “mandate” the Democratic nominee may claim.

Furthermore, while he talks a good game about representing all Americans and putting “vitriol,” “anger,” and “demonization” behind us, he has repeatedly demonized conservative Christians who oppose LGBT activism and has pledged to reverse religious freedom protections for groups of nuns like the Little Sisters of the Poor.

Finally, even if Biden wins the presidential race after the recounts and other issues are settled, his claim to a “mandate” is questionable, considering that Republicans are likely to hold on to the Senate and Republicans actually gained seats in the House of Representatives, most notably running well with Latinos in South Florida and Texas. Those Latinos — many of whom either fled from socialism themselves or have ancestors who fled from socialism — flocked to the GOP in opposition to the Democrats’ leftward lurch on issues like climate change.

Tune in as I address the nation on the current state of the race. https://t.co/w0er4issEk — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

