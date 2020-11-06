https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/palestinian-universitys-new-gate-named-mastermind-munich-olympics-massacre/

(PALESTINIAN WATCH) What the PA has taught kids for decades has registered: Terrorists and murderers of innocent Israelis are heroes.

In the latest proof of this, the Student Union Council at Palestine Polytechnic University gifted the institution with the gate seen in the photo above, named after Salah Khalaf “Abu Iyad” – the terrorist who headed the Black September terror organization and planned the Munich Olympics massacre, in which 11 Israeli athletes were murdered in 1972.

During the inauguration ceremony, the chairman of the Student Union Council Saif Al-Muhtasib stated that the students are “proud” of the terrorist leader:

