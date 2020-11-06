https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/06/pathetic-trumps-still-president-but-the-atlantics-already-laying-the-groundwork-for-worse-than-trump/

The Atlantic gained further notoriety earlier this year for pushing BS based on unnamed anonymous sources, and for them it didn’t violate any journalistic integrity because the ends justified the means, which was the effort to get rid of Trump. But now that they think Trump will be out of office on January 20th, The Atlantic is preparing for the Republicans to find a Trump sequel of sorts, except worse:

That’s right, this election hasn’t even been formally decided yet and The Atlantic has not only decided that Biden has won, but they’re warning about “America’s next authoritarian”:

Which might of course lead to this someday:

It could happen!

Fact check: TRUE.

It’s certainly hard to disagree with that.

