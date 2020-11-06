https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/06/pathetic-trumps-still-president-but-the-atlantics-already-laying-the-groundwork-for-worse-than-trump/

The Atlantic gained further notoriety earlier this year for pushing BS based on unnamed anonymous sources, and for them it didn’t violate any journalistic integrity because the ends justified the means, which was the effort to get rid of Trump. But now that they think Trump will be out of office on January 20th, The Atlantic is preparing for the Republicans to find a Trump sequel of sorts, except worse:

“Make no mistake: The attempt to harness Trumpism—without Trump, but with calculated, refined, and smarter political talent—is coming,” @zeynep argues. “And it won’t be easy to make the next Trumpist a one-term president.” https://t.co/Ex3vQHpT1b — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) November 6, 2020

That’s right, this election hasn’t even been formally decided yet and The Atlantic has not only decided that Biden has won, but they’re warning about “America’s next authoritarian”:

The Atlantic already laying the groundwork for “Worse than Trump.” pic.twitter.com/LL6qlJXjsG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2020

It would be interesting if it wasn’t so predictable. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2020

Which might of course lead to this someday:

Then they’ll get nostalgia for Trump. https://t.co/zmIpVuY9OR — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 6, 2020

It could happen!

Of course they are. The worst Republican is always the next one. https://t.co/X8joiQdMsz — Evan (@EvanRVice) November 6, 2020

Fact check: TRUE.

Lmao Trump was not “easily beaten”

He got more votes than any presidential candidate in history (except Biden), and you needed all of the corporate media to run their best psychops to stop him. https://t.co/o9JtZl9lF7 — Joker 2024 (@_Joker_2024) November 6, 2020

“Why won’t those authoritarians bow down to us?” — Relax, I didn’t vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) November 6, 2020

The “Mother Jones-ing” of The Atlantic https://t.co/1jmISx1tSg — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 6, 2020

It’s certainly hard to disagree with that.

