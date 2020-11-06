https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nancy-pelosi-house-speaker-democrats/2020/11/06/id/995806

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to remain in her role for another two-year term, ABC News reports.

Pelosi formally informed House Democrats that she intends to seek reelection as House Speaker in a letter on Thursday.

“Our vision for the next two years must be built on the success of [the] Democratic House Majority in the 116th Congress, and to harness the extraordinary visions, values and vibrancy of our Caucus to secure the progress that the American people deserve,” she wrote.

“In that spirit,” she continued, “I am writing to request your support to be re-elected as Speaker.”

She vowed to enact a science-based plan to “defeat” coronavirus. She also promised that House Democrats would improve healthcare and voting rights, fight corruption in government, and make the economy “fairer.”

“Ours will be a government that fights for the people’s interests, not special interests — championing progress for seniors, veterans, immigrants, LGBTQ Americans, women, young people and front-line communities,” she wrote.

Pelosi was first elected House Speaker in 2007. She served until 2011. She was elected again to the role in 2019.

According to ABC News, House Democrats will begin choosing who will serve in leadership roles on Nov. 18.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

