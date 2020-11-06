https://www.oann.com/pennsylvania-court-orders-some-provisional-election-ballots-set-aside/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=pennsylvania-court-orders-some-provisional-election-ballots-set-aside

November 6, 2020

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) – A Pennsylvania court on Friday ordered election officials to set aside provisional ballots cast on Election Day by voters whose absentee or mail-in ballots were received on time.

Those provisional ballots were to be separated until officials could determine if they were validly cast, according to an order by the Commonwealth Court in a lawsuit brought by Republican candidates.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by Grant McCool)

