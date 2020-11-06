https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/pennsylvania-republican-state-leaders-say-will-not-step-contact-today/

Via Pro-Trump News.

Pennsylvania House Majority Leader and Senate Leader released a joint op-ed on Friday saying they will not step in after the Biden campaign pulled off a miracle and came up with a whopping 700,000 votes in the dark of night since election day.

Via Centre Daily:

We have said it many times and we will happily say it again: The Pennsylvania General Assembly does not have and will not have a hand in choosing the state’s presidential electors or in deciding the outcome of the presidential election.

To insinuate otherwise is to inappropriately set fear into the Pennsylvania electorate with an imaginary scenario not provided for anywhere in law — or in fact.

Pennsylvania law plainly says that the state’s electors are chosen only by the popular vote of the commonwealth’s voters.