https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/pennsylvania-republican-state-leaders-say-will-not-step-contact-today/
Via Pro-Trump News.
Pennsylvania State Majority Leader Jake Corman (R-34)
Harrisburg Office
TRENDING: GREATEST PRESIDENT EVER! President Trump JUST SMASHED Barack Obama’s All-Time Record for Most Votes in a Presidential Election!
350 Main Capitol
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Phone: (717) 787-1377
Fax: (717) 772-3146
Pennsylvania Majority Leader of the House of Representatives Rep. Kerry and Benninghoff
Capitol Office
147 Main Capitol
PO Box 202171
Harrisburg, PA 17120-2171
717-783-1918
TTY: 855-282-0614
FAX: 717-782-2913
Pennsylvania House Majority Leader and Senate Leader released a joint op-ed on Friday saying they will not step in after the Biden campaign pulled off a miracle and came up with a whopping 700,000 votes in the dark of night since election day.
Via Centre Daily:
We have said it many times and we will happily say it again: The Pennsylvania General Assembly does not have and will not have a hand in choosing the state’s presidential electors or in deciding the outcome of the presidential election.
To insinuate otherwise is to inappropriately set fear into the Pennsylvania electorate with an imaginary scenario not provided for anywhere in law — or in fact.
Pennsylvania law plainly says that the state’s electors are chosen only by the popular vote of the commonwealth’s voters.