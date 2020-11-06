https://www.theblaze.com/news/philadelphia-mayor-says-trump-should-put-his-big-boy-pants-on-and-concede-despite-ongoing-vote-count

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) called on President Donald Trump to “put his big boy pants on” and concede the presidential race to Joe Biden on Friday, despite a number of key battleground states — including Pennsylvania — remaining too close to call.

What are the details?

“I think what the president needs to do is, frankly, put his big boy pants on and needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost and he needs to congratulate the winner, just as Jimmy Carter did, just as George H.W. Bush did, and, frankly, just as Al Gore did, and stop this and let us move forward as a country,” Kenney said during an afternoon press conference. “That’s my feeling.”

Kenney added, “I doubt he’ll listen to me, but that’s it.”

According to Fox News, Kenney and Philadelphia election officials explained that more than 40,000 ballots remained uncounted, and said it would take “several days” to reach a final tally.

The day before, President Trump alleged that Democrats were “trying to steal an election, they’re trying to rig an election.” He said that “in Pennsylvania, Democrats have gone to the state Supreme Court to try and ban our election observers and very strongly.”

“They don’t want anybody in there. They don’t want anybody watching them as they count the ballots,” he continued, saying “they are trying obviously to commit fraud.”

He added, “In Philadelphia, observers have been kept far away, very far away. So far that people are using binoculars to try and see, and there’s been tremendous problems caused. They put paper in all of the windows so you can’t see in.”

The president’s comments appear to have conflated two separate events. In Philadelphia, there was a disagreement between the campaigns regarding the distance the campaign observers had to maintain from the workers who were counting the votes, who have been working live on camera since the counting started. Vote counting officials had set up a perimeter of 20 feet around the vote counters, while the Trump campaign wanted workers to be able to observe from six feet away. The disagreement ultimately led to litigation, which was resolved by an agreement.

The reference to paper on the windows may have been a reference to an incident in Wayne County, Michigan, in which local officials were concerned that unlicensed poll observers were trying to film vote counters and post video of them on social media through the windows. During the entire counting process in Wayne county, the Trump campaign had over 100 observers inside of the building. At no time has it been alleged that counting proceeded in Wayne County without observers from the Trump campaign present.

In response, Kenney said there is “not one iota of evidence” to support the president’s claims, arguing, “What we have seen here in Philadelphia is democracy, purse and simple.”







The Washington Examiner reported that “thousands of ballots remain to be counted in Philadelphia,” and that “officials in the state have yet to give a definitive timeline of when they expect the process to conclude.”

The outlet further noted that the Trump 2020 campaign “has filed several lawsuits asking for a pause to the count, alleging ‘irregularities’ by poll workers.”

Videos have circulated online in recent days purportedly showing poll workers in Pennsylvania’s Delaware County filling out blank ballots. The clips sparked accusations of fraud, but county officials refuted the claims, explaining that the workers were simply transcribing from original ballots that had been damaged by voting machines.

