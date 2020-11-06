https://thehill.com/homenews/news/524753-philadelphia-police-investigating-alleged-plot-to-attack-convention-center

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating an alleged plot to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center where ballots are currently being counted.

A group, possibly a family, reportedly drove to Philadelphia from Virginia Thursday evening with the intent to attack the convention center, according to ABC 6 Action News.

Police said they received a tip about the plot and also recovered a weapon from the vehicle involved.

