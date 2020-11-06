https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/philly-freaks-on-display/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
lots of rainbow flags out this morning in Philly pic.twitter.com/ggqTfSF0HA
— Amber Jamieson (@ambiej) November 6, 2020
lmao Philly is now dancing to the Trump 2020 campaign theme song YMCA pic.twitter.com/QRSf21eb2c
— Amber Jamieson (@ambiej) November 6, 2020
Philly Mayor Jim Kenney lies through his teeth…
Mayor of Philadelphia Jim Kenney says Donald Trump needs to “put his big boy pants on, he needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost, and he needs to congratulate the winner”.
Follow #USElection latest: https://t.co/q8KMQoglSL pic.twitter.com/UQLorGQRMj
— SkyNews (@SkyNews) November 6, 2020
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney: “While some, including the president, continue to spew baseless claims of fraud – claims for which his team has not produced one iota of evidence – what we have seen here in Philadelphia is democracy, pure and simple.” pic.twitter.com/8ElwinuRS8
— NBC News (@NBCNews) November 6, 2020