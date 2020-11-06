https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/politics-dirty-nasty-business-always/

I remember the good old days when I was first registered to vote and did my patriotic duty in my first presidential election. It really meant something to me – I was young and naïve!

Actually, I take part of that back. Yes, I was young, but I wasn’t naïve about politics. That’s because my parents were active in politics at all levels. They got involved locally, and it grew from there. My mother eventually was elected state committeewoman, so we knew politicians up through the state level and higher.

Quite frankly, a lot of those proverbial political meetings in “smoke-filled rooms” took place across the round table in our dining room. I watched and listened and remembered.

It was quite an education. I saw the good and bad and realized at a young age that politics at its base is a dirty business and that the people we think are doing what they do for the betterment of the city, county, state or country, aren’t always on that side of the table.

I saw firsthand how the “other” side will use dirty tricks to get what they aim for and that in defense, “our” side will do the same. I saw what that does to people who naively believe that getting involved in politics and running for office is a good thing to do and will be appreciated by both sides of the political spectrum.

One instance I recall was a man who ran for a local office, believing it was a patriotic thing to do. He was a Democrat. The party in power in his jurisdiction was the GOP.

He was innocent of the machinations of the political system; he just believed in the issues at hand and wanted the best for the people. He also was a naturalized citizen and didn’t realize that the other side would try to destroy him for that.

So brutal was the campaign against him that when he eventually lost the election, he vowed never to vote again. And he didn’t – even though he lived to be almost 100.

I believe it was a loss to our democracy and to our system, and a personal tragedy for this American and his family. But the essence of what happened to that man is reflected in the politics we see today. It is a cut-throat business, and it doesn’t matter whether the individual is a Democrat or a Republican, or any of the other parties.

Anyone who has paid any attention to national politics over the years knows just what I’m talking about. Our political history is filled with good guys and bad guys and their efforts to control the system to their own advantage.

It’s going on right now in the crazy crisis of our current presidential election. Whether you refer to the changing of guidelines concerning our ballots and voting – or whether you look at the chaos involved with how those votes are being counted – it has all come about because each side wants an advantage in the vote count, because each wants its side to win!

Winning is all that counts.

Winning is all that matters – never mind how.

So with the votes being counted between Biden and Trump, the only thing that matters is which man wins. It appears, as I write this, that the vote count involves “normal” ballots, mail-in ballots and those infernal ballots that seem to be showing up at the last minute from somewhere.

President Trump has filed numerous lawsuits to try to get at the truth while the media and the Democrats ridicule him to the nth degree. Just listen to news on the radio – as I am doing as I write this – and all you’ll hear is an ongoing and never-ending criticism of Donald Trump, his presidency and his desire for a second term.

The vote tallies have varied all day – the battlegrounds being Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada. The percentages between Trump and Biden are breathtakingly thin, and whenever it all settles down to a final electoral vote count, there will be a lot of unhappy people.

Bottom line, the issues of this campaign have been more than just traditional Democratic and Republican. It is clear that the Democrats have moved hook, line and sinker to the left and want to take the country with them. Consider that Biden selected Kamala Harris as his VP candidate – a woman who is so clearly left that more than a few people call her an out-and-out communist.

Just take a look at her history and the positions she has taken as she worked her way up from local to national politics. It’s not a pretty picture, if you are a believer in the traditional American Democratic way.

Her selective biography presents her as a minority in the Oakland/Berkeley area. We’re told she’s a black of Asian descent and while we’re told she had an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, bio’s leave out that his family was part white and plantation slave owners. Most bios also leave out the many years after her mother divorced, the family lived in Canada, and Kamala attended school there. That was NOT a ghetto!

There are concerns on the part of many that if Joe Biden is elected, and then has health problems causing his resignation, Kamala would become president. The California libs will love that. The country might not.

So take a deep breath and hang in there. There’s nothing the average guy can do now except hope for a good resolution to the chaos and, if you’re on my side of the issue, pray Donald Trump wins.

