On Thursday night, rioters in Portland targeted a city councilor at his home for his “No” vote on defunding the police, before setting fire to Portland City Hall. This continues marches that have taken a starkly more violent turn since the fatal police shooting of a black man in Vancouver, WA last week, and the three nights since Election Day. The riots have ratcheted up the amount of violence, destruction, intimidation, and lawlessness, even as Portland and the governor increase their police response.

After Election Day, #antifa in Portland organized a “march of terror” through the heart of downtown where they smashed a Catholic church, dozens of businesses & property. The National Guard was activated. Watch my @SkyNewsAust interview: https://t.co/iZRj18mZl9 pic.twitter.com/k1FEPJjZos — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 5, 2020

A march started Thursday night in North Portland that eventually made its way to the home of City Commissioner Dan Ryan, newly elected in a special election over the summer. He voted no earlier in the day on a measure to remove an additional $18 million from police funding, making himself a target of antifa and BLM as the swing vote on city council. The rioters broke a window at Ryan’s house, threw paint-filled balloons, and threw a lit flare at the home. Luckily it did not cause a fire.

The lawlessness continued:

“The Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue are actively investigating this alarming criminal activity that put an entire neighborhood at risk,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “This is the fourth night in the past week Commissioner Ryan has had agitators cause both vandalism and disruption to his home and neighborhood.” After dispersing the crowd, one vehicle connected to the demonstration fled from police, authorities said. That individual, Bryan Ortega-Schwartz, 36, was later apprehended and charged with attempt to elude in a vehicle and reckless driving. Police also made an additional arrest after protesters were blocking city streets.

Demonstrators Target Portland City Commissioner’s Home, Light Fire At City Hall https://t.co/l5kQBtEx9H — KXL News (@KXLNews) November 6, 2020

On 5 Nov., around 60 #antifa marched to home of Portland city council member Dan Ryan & vandalized it in retaliation for him voting against @JoAnnPDX proposal to defund police. Later, someone set city hall on fire but it was extinguished by security. https://t.co/UIaYDAVkMM pic.twitter.com/PvBphjXv5V — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 6, 2020

Around 10 pm, someone threw a flaming object at City Hall, causing it to catch fire. A security guard extinguished it before it spread.

Despite Governor Kate Brown (D-Portland) bringing together the Multnomah County Sheriff’s office, Portland Police, Oregon State Police, and even the National Guard (finally), lawlessness has continued to increase in Portland for more than a week.

Bryan Ortega-Schwartz, 36, was arrested at the BLM-antifa Portland protest. He’s charged w/felony attempt to elude & reckless driving. He was quickly released without bail. https://t.co/0CkSNGpxxC Daniel Supriyadi, 27, of Lake Oswego, was also arrested & charged but not booked. pic.twitter.com/TlmyzKVwFA — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 6, 2020

Portland has seen violence and chaos for days. On Election Night, the Taxpayer’s Association of Oregon reported:

– a man trying to discretely break into a jewelry store. – two guys spray painting anarchy signs on every block – a woman using her skateboard to slam boarded up windows. – another man lighting a blow torch. The whole downtown feels abandoned with businesses boarded up for entire blocks and graffiti everywhere. Tonight Portland feels like one of the creepiest place on Earth with a subtle undertone of lawlessness.

Later on Election Night, they report:

Protestors took over residential streets being led by masked men armed with rifles. They began marching, shinning lights into people’s homes and at times chanting for residents to get out of their homes. One man came out from his own house and said “Be peaceful. Please don’t wreck anything.” He even made a love sign over his heart saying loves them. The photo captures the moment he pointed to the Biden-Harris lawn sign in his front yard to prove his liberal credentials. None of that mattered because the crowd immediately turned against the man. Dozens of lights were streamed at his face. People immediately and instinctively began shouting “Racists. Racist. Racist”, “White privilege. White privilege. White privilege” and “Karens. Karens. Karens” (To some “Karen” means a woman who complains to the manager, to many liberals it also means white women who complain about Blacks as in making false police reports.) The man tried to emphasize that he agreed with the crowd and that he just didn’t want them to wreck anything on their march (as previous marchers had done). Some responded by saying “We don’t need a white man to tell us Black people what to do” When one of the marchers (who happened to be white) came to the defense of the man and asked people to move on (which many in the crowd were urging), a black woman got into his face and told him to stop telling her what to do. It exploded into an in-fighting yelling match between the two that included charges of racism. After much yelling among the two incidences erupting at the same time and place, it eventually de-escalated, but revealed how unruly, volatile and mob-like these marches have become. It is like a zone free of rules.

The masked men with rifles patrolled a long stretch of SE Stark St, blocking side streets to let the marchers roam the street as they pleased. The rioters then heavily vandalized Central Catholic High School, harassed outdoor diners, and goaded people in their residences, saying things like, “You white-ass people need to get down from here and march with us”; “Stop eating your pita bread from New Seasons and join us”; and “Yes, I can see you in your window, Don’t you ignore us.”

Then on Wednesday night, rioters turned their attentions back downtown, smashing windows and vandalizing a large number of businesses. They attacked a Starbucks with workers still inside, and even attacked a Catholic Church doing outreach services for the homeless.

Last night, a marauding mob of #antifa smashed up buildings one-by-one in Portland to protest the election. They targeted a Catholic church that runs a shelter for the homeless. The church announced it is stopping services. 13 were arrested. My report: https://t.co/0PtxhhhdXV — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 6, 2020

On 4 Nov., #antifa in Portland organized a post-Election Day riot where they smashed dozens of businesses & a church in downtown. They assaulted responding officers. Those arrested had riot gear, illegal guns & other weapons. #PortlandRiots https://t.co/t3stx9O3r7 pic.twitter.com/P2POGHaDu7 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 5, 2020

Even though the governor combined law enforcement into a unified command that included several agencies, most of the rioters on Tuesday and Wednesday got bailed out or had charges dropped by the Soros-backed District Attorney, radical leftist Mike Schmidt.

Arrested at Portland antifa riot. All released or bailed out: Michael T. Ream, 38; multiple charges https://t.co/TslVwdkXIg Ashley Schofield, 36; harassment, resisting arrest & more https://t.co/ngWPSIdCeo Sherlock Ortiz, 23; felony criminal mischiefhttps://t.co/KsA5TN8ief pic.twitter.com/GHA8lsvfLb — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 6, 2020

The account by the Taxpayer’s Association of the Biden/Harris supporters who expressed support for BLM and got harassed anyway should indicate these violent rioters don’t care about elections. They simply want to destroy America. In fact, they told us that very thing with this banner they carried:

One of the banners carried at last night’s Portland antifa protest-turned-riot. Photo: Dave Killen/Oregonian pic.twitter.com/5ZGMLzNyB2 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 5, 2020

Kate Brown’s activation of the National Guard may be too little, too late, if these riots continue to grow in Portland.

