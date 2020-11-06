https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/post-election-trump-will-just-fine/

Despite the conventional wisdom, I still believe that the president will pull this election out. The election fraud in several states appears too obvious for him not to prevail. And thankfully, he’s not your run-of-the-mill Republican – he’s a fighter.

But suppose he doesn’t win. What then?

Well, you can bet Donald Trump will survive and be just fine.

What may not survive is the hapless Trump-less Republican Party, which frankly doesn’t deserve to. If the radical leftists that make up the present-day Democratic Party successfully vanquish Donald Trump, how will the Republicans possibly pick up the pieces?

The smarter-than-you faux-conservatives, like David French, Bill Crystal, the Washington Examiner and, yes, the new-look Fox News will certainly not further the outsider, conservative agenda Trump put forth.

TRENDING: Trump campaign claims POTUS’ re-election win will become clear by end of this week

These guys are the deep state and will be as happy as the leftists to see Trump lose.

But I have a sneaking suspicion they won’t be happy for long. I don’t know whether they think they can coexist with the Democrats as they did in the good ol’ days where the GOP was perfectly satisfied being the minority party, feinting opposition to Democratic policy. If this is indeed what they are hoping for, they best think again.

This is no longer your dad’s or grandpa’s Democratic Party, and this new party means to stamp out anything and anyone who is simply less radical than they. That means you, status quo, deep state RINOs.

Meanwhile, as the Dems ramrod their radically fascistic agenda through Congress and as the GOP begs them for a seat at the table, former President Donald Trump has a plan himself.

As someone recently mentioned, Donald Trump has an uncanny, cat-like instinct for landing on his feet. And when he does, it may be the weak-kneed Republican “centrists” who pay a greater price than even will the Democrats. Yes, the Dems are attempting to lie, cheat and steal their way into 1600 Pennsylvania, but few Republicans are going to bat for Trump.

And worse than that, Trump won’t soon forget how he was so quickly jettisoned by his one-time media ally, Fox News.

Many of us on the right have posited the theory that upon his retirement from politics, however it occurs, Trump will endeavor to start his very own news network. And when he does, one of the first things he will do is likely hire away virtually all the existing true-conservative on-air talent from particularly Fox News. The first two to bolt will likely be Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson.

And my guess is that the arrogant S.O.B.’s at the new-look Fox won’t care – to start.

But soon after they’ll be forced to when their ratings and revenue tank, going from No. 1 to on par with CNN or MSNBC. And you can make book that simultaneously, the Trump News Network ratings will skyrocket. And you can bet that Trump will be front and center, rubbing it in their faces.

I’m not one for vengeance – I try my best to let things go and look to the future, but if what I and others predict comes to pass, should Trump lose, I will revel in Trump exacting revenge on these deep state D-bags and hope they all get what they so rightly deserve.

But, with any luck and some Divine intervention, we can put the Trump News Network aside for another four years.

Listen to an audio version of this column:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

