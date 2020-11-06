https://www.projectveritas.com/news/update-pa-based-usps-whistleblower-richard-hopkins-comes-forward-and-agrees/

USPS Whistleblower Richard Hopkins: “Other employees feel the same way I do, but they do not want to say anything…They contacted me… ‘That was badass.’”

Hopkins overheard postmaster rebuke supervisor:

“He told the supervisor they had postmarked one of the ballots for the fourth, instead of the third.”

Hopkins: “I’m nervous. I am nervous because this is a big deal.”

Hopkins: I will testify before Congress about what I heard.

James O’Keefe: “He is a courageous soul, and he is going to inspire so many people.”

[ERIE, PA.—Nov. 6, 2020] The U.S. Postal Service whistleblowers assigned to the General Mail Facility here agreed today to come forward to go on the record using his real name.

“He is going to testify about the backdating of ballots in Erie, Pennsylvania, in a battleground state,” said James O’Keefe, the founder and CEO of Project Veritas.

“He’s scared,” O’Keefe said. “He’s afraid he’s going to lose his job.”

The Erie, Pennsylvania-based postal service whistleblower is named: Richard Hopkins, he said.

Hopkins said, “I’m nervous. I am nervous because this is a big deal.”

Some people at his work surmised that he was the one to talk to Project Veritas about the scheme to postmark late ballots with ‘Nov. 3,’ which was Election Day, he said.

“I did not witness them backdating, I witnessed them talking about backdating,” he said.

“Other employees feel the same way I do, but they do not want to say anything,” Hopkins said. “They contacted me, and actually were like: ‘That was badass and what-not. They were kind of glad that I did what I did—because they know things are—some odd stuff.”

O’Keefe said, “He is a courageous soul, and he is going to inspire so many people.”

Already, Hopkins is getting hassled by his union over a previous incident that was resolved months ago,” he said.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigators interview Erie-based USPS whistleblower

The investigators from the United States Postal Inspection Service interviewed the whistleblower about what he witnessed and heard, he said.

“I told them what I told you,” the whistleblower said to Project Veritas founder and CEO James O’Keefe in a phone call this morning.

The whistleblower’s story was posted Thursday on the Project Veritas website. It centered around a conversation he overheard Wednesday, the day after the election.

“I was casing my route and I saw the postmaster pull one of our supervisors to the side,” he said. “He was pulling the supervisor, it was, and it was really close to where my case was—so, I was able to hear, listen in and I heard him say to the supervisor that they messed up yesterday.”

The whistleblower said he was curious about what was messed up.

“He told the supervisor they had postmarked one of the ballots for the fourth, instead of the third, because they were supposed to put them for the third,” he said.

About Project Veritas

James O’Keefe established Project Veritas in 2011 as a non-profit journalism enterprise to continue his undercover reporting work. Today, Project Veritas investigates and exposes corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions to achieve a more ethical and transparent society. O’Keefe serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board so that he can continue to lead and teach his fellow journalists, as well as protect and nurture the Project Veritas culture.

Project Veritas is a registered 501(c)3 organization. Project Veritas does not advocate specific resolutions to the issues raised through its investigations, nor encourage others to do so.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

