President Trump confirmed the Constitution is on his side and that corrupt Democrats like Pennsylvania Governor Wolf will not get away with stealing the election.

President Trump tweeted out early this morning the following important message:

I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST. The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide!

I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST. The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

Twitter decided to label this tweet from the President of the United States with the following:

Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.

In response to this the President posted that Twitter is out of control:

Twitter is out of control, made possible through the government gift of Section 230! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

Next the President went off on the state of Pennsylvania tweeting the comments of former Special Counsel Ken Starr. The President tweeted:

“This is what we know. We have to go back to the state level and how this morass came to be in the first instance. The Governor, Wolf, and the State Supreme Court, flagrantly violated the Constitution of the U.S. The power to set these rules and regulations is vested in the — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

….hopefully this will be corrected at the Supreme Court of the United States. Also, these late ballots past Election Day are illegal, exactly what the President has been saying. The Supreme Court, in extraordinary circumstances,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

….has been able to render decisions in a matter of days.” Ken Starr, former Independent Counsel @Varneyco — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

The President is in the right and today’s corrupt and socialist Democrats will do anything for power. Unfortunately they placed the US in a position we have never been in before. Eventually truth and justice will prevail.

