https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/protect-vote-stop-steal-rallies-friday-trump-supporters-urged-attend/
FreedomWorks announced rallies will be held Friday in key states to call for honest counting of every legal vote. Rallies are set for Philadelphia and Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania; Detroit, Michigan; Madison Wisconsin; Phoenix, Arizona and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
In response to the wild irregularities at polling locations in key battleground states, FreedomWorks is calling on its network of grassroots activists to join together in our “Protect the Vote” rallies, tomorrow, Friday, November 6, 2020. The result of the 2020 Election is at stake, and our nation cannot afford to jeopardize the integrity of our electoral process. Rallies will be held at the following locations:
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia Convention Center
1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Friday – 11/6/2020
9:00 AM
TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Poll Watcher in Michigan Kicked Out of Detroit Hall But Not Before They Obtained Evidence of Potential Fraud
Allegheny County Youth & Family Regional Office
901 Pennsylvania Ave, Pittsburgh PA 15233
Friday – 11/6/2020
10:00 AM
Michigan
TCF Center
1 Washington Blvd Detroit, MI 48226
Friday – 11/6/2020
9:00 AM
Wisconsin
Madison -WI State Capitol
2 East Main St
Madison, WI 53703
Friday – 11/6/2020
2:00 PM
Meet on the sidewalk along the Martin Luther Drive entrance
Arizona
Turning Point Action Rally
Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center
510 S 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Friday – 11/6/2020
10:00 AM
Oklahoma
South parking lot (ball fields) of Lafortune Park
61st and Yale, Tulsa, OK
Friday – 11/6/2020
6:00 PM