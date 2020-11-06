https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/protect-vote-stop-steal-rallies-friday-trump-supporters-urged-attend/

FreedomWorks announced rallies will be held Friday in key states to call for honest counting of every legal vote. Rallies are set for Philadelphia and Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania; Detroit, Michigan; Madison Wisconsin; Phoenix, Arizona and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Statement and schedule:

In response to the wild irregularities at polling locations in key battleground states, FreedomWorks is calling on its network of grassroots activists to join together in our “Protect the Vote” rallies, tomorrow, Friday, November 6, 2020. The result of the 2020 Election is at stake, and our nation cannot afford to jeopardize the integrity of our electoral process. Rallies will be held at the following locations:

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Convention Center

1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Friday – 11/6/2020

9:00 AM

Allegheny County Youth & Family Regional Office

901 Pennsylvania Ave, Pittsburgh PA 15233

Friday – 11/6/2020

10:00 AM

Michigan

TCF Center

1 Washington Blvd Detroit, MI 48226

Friday – 11/6/2020

9:00 AM

Wisconsin

Madison -WI State Capitol

2 East Main St

Madison, WI 53703

Friday – 11/6/2020

2:00 PM

Meet on the sidewalk along the Martin Luther Drive entrance

Arizona

Turning Point Action Rally

Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center

510 S 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Friday – 11/6/2020

10:00 AM

Oklahoma

South parking lot (ball fields) of Lafortune Park

61st and Yale, Tulsa, OK

Friday – 11/6/2020

6:00 PM

