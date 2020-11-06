https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/veteran-pollster-if-biden-wins-hell-be-going-white-house-horrible-position

A longtime pollster is arguing that Joe Biden’s potential victory in the 2020 election could be significantly hampered by the “horrible position” in which the Democratic politician will find himself come Inauguration Day in January.

Scott Rasmussen made the prediction on Wednesday while talking to Just the News Editor-in-Chief John Solomon on the podcast John Solomon Reports.

“If Joe Biden hangs on and wins a narrow Electoral College victory, he’s going to go into the White House with half the country thinking that he doesn’t belong there legitimately,” Rasmussen said.

“He’s going to face a Republican Senate,” he continued, referring to what looks to be continued Republican control of the upper chamber of Congress. “And he’s going to have the progressive wing of his party asking him to do things that are really unpopular. It’ll be a horrible position.”

Younger factions of the Democratic Party have lurched markedly leftward in recent years, compelling many older Democrats to adopt more progressive policy positions in an attempt to appease younger voters. Biden’s own campaign website, for instance, advertises his support for the Green New Deal, an extreme environmentalist policy advocated by congressional representatives such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Continued Republican control of the Senate, meanwhile, will likely frustrate any ambitions Biden may harbor to pack the Supreme Court with liberal justices. A Republican Senate will also likely hamper many of Biden’s domestic policy ambitions.

Rasmussen also noted that a deadlocked Washington may mean that dealing with the COVID-19 crisis will fall to local officials.

“Bluntly, I think what [a Biden presidency] means from a policy point of view is governors and local officials will be in charge of dealing with the pandemic,” he said.

