The United States on Friday reported a record increase in new coronavirus cases for a third straight day with at least 121,337 new infections, according to a Reuters tally.

The outbreak is spreading in every region, with 19 out of 50 states reporting record one-day increases on Friday, according to the Reuters tally.

