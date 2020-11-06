https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/regardless-president-woke-mafia-marches/

By David J. Gregors

As I write this, we still do not know whether President Trump was reelected, or if we will need to get used to saying, “President Biden.” Fortunately, my point does not require an answer to this, because it ultimately does not matter. While many conservative pundits are celebrating the thwarting of the dreaded “blue wave” we have been hearing about for months, I see two major problems that we, as conservatives, must face lest we, as Americans, be driven into a Marxist nightmare. First, our election system is completely broken, and second, the Marxists are more powerful than we thought.

At this moment, we have battleground states that are too close to call (Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona) and one that for some unknown reason no one is calling (Alaska). And finally, we have multiple states where irregularities among the media and the election officials have called the results into question (Virginia, Michigan and Wisconsin in addition to those previously mentioned). The outcome of the election will almost certainly be dubious no matter who ends up winning. If Trump wins, they will say he stole the election through suppression or stopping the counts. If Biden wins, they will say the Democrats stuffed the ballot boxes and stole the identities of the dead to cast votes. I am not writing to say which of those would be a correct assertion, though I do think it is clear which is true. What I am saying is that nobody wins in this scenario no matter how it turns out. It is not about Biden or Trump. It is about the thousands of elected officials all around the country who rely on a voting system that is put to shame by the likes of Iraq. At least if you have purple paint on your finger in Baghdad, they know not to let you vote again!

In the United States, we have seen the endgame of the pandemic play out. Unsolicited mail-in ballots were sent to every person in multiple states in the name of “social distancing.” There were many reports of the families of people long deceased receiving these ballots. Is there anyone who honestly thinks that the party that openly says that it is OK to punch Nazis (i.e., anyone who disagrees with them) would not think twice about filling out the ballot received by the family of a grandmother that family is fairly certain was killed by Trump and his coronavirus super-spreader rallies? Of course, they would fill that out in grandma’s name, voting straight blue, and they would not think twice about doing it as their “patriotic duty.” This scheme will affect every single election from president to dog catcher in Poulan, Georgia, for years to come.

There is one sure-fire solution to this problem: nationwide voter-ID laws. While it may be difficult to pass a law at the federal level as it would likely require an amendment to the Constitution, it is still a worthy cause to take up. Perhaps now would be a great time to flex our conservative legislature majority muscles throughout the nation to make it happen. It is a start, anyway.

One of the other things that bothers me about the 2020 election is that the leftist, Marxist agenda was beaten in most places, but it was far too close for comfort. This Democratic Party, the party of Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders and AOC, will not take the results of the 2020 election as a reason to tack back to the center. While I am hearing rumors that some Democrats in the House are floating the idea of replacing Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House with Hakeem Jeffries should the Democrats maintain their majority, this should be seen as less a move to the center (though it will certainly be portrayed that way) but a move to take Pelosi out of the spotlight as she has shown a remarkable inability to manage her increasingly leftist caucus.

The Democrats are the leftist party now. The ideas they espouse are so bad that they were relegated to obscurity with fringe candidates in the Communist Party USA for years. Now, these ideas are mainstream in the Democrat Party. These are no longer people we can debate in good faith with disagreements like tax rates, trade policy and Social Security. This is the woke left. This is the party that has been bought and paid for by the Marxist BLM organization. Having a slightly reduced majority in the House or failing to retake the Senate does nothing to change their direction. On the contrary, AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rasheeda Tlaib and countless others won their reelection battles, and they will be back with a vengeance. The “fresh, new faces” of 2018 are now the veterans of the phony Trump resistance. And unlike Pelosi, they care very little about the accumulation of personal power or wealth in the near term. Their eyes are on the bigger prizes of wealth and power heretofore unseen in the United States of America once we fall to Marxism.

The woke mafia is still out there. We barely laid a scratch on them – and if Trump loses, they will be emboldened even if “Cocaine Mitch” does not let them pass anything. We stopped the blue wave, but it took literally everything we had to do it. What happens in the two Senate runoff elections in Georgia when Trump is not on the ballot? What happens in 2022? 2024? Are you ready, willing, able and brave enough to get up and fight every single day for that long?

You had better be. We all had better be.

David J. Gregors received his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Religious Studies, Juris Doctor, and Master of Laws (LLM) in Health Law and Public Policy. His writings have been featured at WorldnetDaily, as well as the Valdosta State University Undergraduate Research Journal. He has also contributed research on Constitutional Law issues such as state sovereignty. He is currently an attorney in the state of Florida.

