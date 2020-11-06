https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/06/rep-elect-marjorie-taylor-greene-accuses-dan-crenshaw-of-a-loser-mindset/

In a series of tweets on Friday, Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas said “we must accept the final results” if President Trump does, indeed, lose the election but “it should not be partisan to suggest calmly that investigation occur and the court process plays out”:

In response, Rep-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia accused the former Navy SEAL of having a “loser mindset” that that’s how “Democrats win”:

Rep. Crenshaw fired back, telling her to start acting like a member of Congress:

What are they even doing?

Dems, FWIW, are amused at the back and forth:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...