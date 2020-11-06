https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/aoc-activists-hint-blacklisting-trump-supporters-after-election?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other activists are suggesting a possible reckoning for Trump supporters following the 2020 election.

Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter Friday afternoon suggested that people should be saving the tweets and other Internet activity of Trump supporters for some unspecified purpose.

“Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?” she wrote on Twitter. “I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future.”

In a subsequent tweet she intimated that she was seeking to hold Trump supporters “responsible for their behavior over last four years.”

A group of activists, meanwhile, has launched a project to identify and “never forget” anyone who worked either on Trump’s political campaigns or in his administration.

“We just launched the Trump Accountability Project to make sure anyone who took a paycheck to help Trump undermine America is held responsible for what they did,” tweeted former Democratic National Committee press secretary Hari Sevugan on Friday.

The Trump Accountability Project vows that “those who took a paycheck from the Trump Administration should not profit from their efforts to tear our democracy apart.” It appears to advocate a blacklisting of Americans who worked for the Trump campaigns, “those who staffed his government” and “those who funded him.”

“Remember what they did,” the group declares.

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, meanwhile, tweeted on Friday afternoon that “any [Republican] now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into ‘polite’ society.”

“We have a list,” she added.

