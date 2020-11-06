http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/swwts0KGF8E/

The Las Vegas Raiders have been hit with a $500,000 fine, the loss of 2021 6th-round draft pick, and head coach Jon Gruden has been assessed an additional $150,000 fine, as punishment for what the NFL described as “brazen and repeated violations of [COVID-19] protocols.”

These penalties are in addition to a $250,000 team penalty and a $100,000 penalty assessed to head coach Jon Gruden, after masks were found to be worn improperly during the team’s Week 2 game against the Saints.

According to ESPN:

Also, tight end Darren Waller was fined $30,000 and nine teammates, including quarterback Derek Carr, were dinged $15,000 each for appearing Oct. 5 at a Waller Foundation charity event maskless and mixing with the crowd. In total, Las Vegas has racked up $1.185 million in fines for breaking COVID-19 protocols, and the Raiders are the first team to lose a draft pick over the violations. … Two weeks ago, Pro Bowl right tackle Trent Brown tested positive for COVID-19, but because he was not wearing his tracer at the team facility, and several players were not wearing masks after rookie cornerback Damon Arnette had gone on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the four other members of Las Vegas’ starting offensive line — left tackle Kolton Miller, left guard Denzelle Good, center Rodney Hudson and right guard Gabe Jackson — were deemed high-risk close contacts and all had to self-quarantine during the week.

The Raiders did not respond to ESPN’s request for comment. Las Vegas is scheduled to play the Chargers this weekend.

