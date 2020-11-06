http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/swwts0KGF8E/

The Las Vegas Raiders have been hit with a $500,000 fine, the loss of 2021 6th-round draft pick, and head coach Jon Gruden has been assessed an additional $150,000 fine, as punishment for what the NFL described as “brazen and repeated violations of [COVID-19] protocols.”

These penalties are in addition to a $250,000 team penalty and a $100,000 penalty assessed to head coach Jon Gruden, after masks were found to be worn improperly during the team’s Week 2 game against the Saints.

According to ESPN:

Also, tight end Darren Waller was fined $30,000 and nine teammates, including quarterback Derek Carr, were dinged $15,000 each for appearing Oct. 5 at a Waller Foundation charity event maskless and mixing with the crowd.

In total, Las Vegas has racked up $1.185 million in fines for breaking COVID-19 protocols, and the Raiders are the first team to lose a draft pick over the violations.

Two weeks ago, Pro Bowl right tackle Trent Brown tested positive for COVID-19, but because he was not wearing his tracer at the team facility, and several players were not wearing masks after rookie cornerback Damon Arnette had gone on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the four other members of Las Vegas’ starting offensive line — left tackle Kolton Miller, left guard Denzelle Good, center Rodney Hudson and right guard Gabe Jackson — were deemed high-risk close contacts and all had to self-quarantine during the week.

The Raiders did not respond to ESPN’s request for comment. Las Vegas is scheduled to play the Chargers this weekend.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...