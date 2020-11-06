http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/sRPEU4r8v60/

Two supporters of President Donald Trump were injured Friday night in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after they were targeted by a BB gun shooter.

Upon arrival at the scene, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel found two injured women, both of whom were treated at the scene. One of the women was shot in the shoulder.

The shooting occurred on the northeast corner of East Oakland Park Boulevard and North Federal Highway and the protesters were shot around 6:15 p.m. near the Coral Ridge Mall, according to Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Local 10 News has stated that “Greenlaw detectives are investigating the incident.”

Police stated that the subject involved in the incident fled the scene before police arrived. Anyone with information about the BB gun shooter are being asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

