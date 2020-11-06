https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/republicans-seeking-raise-least-60-million-fund-trump-legal-challenges/

(REUTERS) Republicans are asking donors for at least $60 million to fund legal challenges brought by President Donald Trump over the U.S. presidential election’s results, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in several states following Tuesday’s election pitting the president against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

“They want $60 million,” said a Republican donor who received solicitations from the campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC).

