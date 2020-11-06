https://www.theepochtimes.com/rnc-sets-up-election-legal-teams-in-4-states-amid-clear-irregularities_3568953.html

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced on Friday they have set up legal teams in the four battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, amid alleged “clear irregularities” in the vote counts for the general election.

“Democrats and their friends in the media spent four years talking about a Russia hoax on the grounds of election integrity,” RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. “Now with just 48 hours after polls closed in an actual presidential election, they want to ignore clear irregularities, rush to call states as won, and end the election. We will not stand for that.”

“Every candidate, in every office from president down to the local level, has a legal right to challenge irregularities that occur in the process of canvassing ballots,” she added.

“We intend to ensure that every lawful voter has their vote counted in accordance with the law, that observers are granted the access they are due under state law, and that any irregularities that have occurred—whether by malicious intent or incompetence—are fully investigated to the fullest extent allowed under of the law. We will not give up on this process until every last issue has been resolved.”

In Georgia at a press conference on Friday, McDaniel told the crowd about the legal challenges, saying, “We are here to investigate clear irregularities, you will hear the evidence of this later on, with vote counting and tabulation.”

She added that that the RNC “will work with state and local authorities to ensure that a legal count is conducted according to the states’ laws, and that every vote is counted.”

“It’s crazy to us that the mainstream media would call a race like Arizona when our stats still has enough votes to win, the margin right now is 47,000 votes,” she continued. “And in states like Pennsylvania, and Michigan, and Georgia, in some cases the margin is only a few thousand votes. The media are so quick to try and claim those races are over and that Biden has won.”

She alleged that if President Donald Trump was in the lead in the given states, “the media would be ‘screaming’” that the race is not over and they want more time for counting.

“Because Biden is in a slight lead, the media demands the race is over, and there is nothing else to see here. The American people need to have confidence in their election, and that is what we will pursue,” she told the crowd, to applause.

The Trump campaign has launch several lawsuits across key battleground states, including Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. Trump issued a separate statement regarding vote counting on Friday.

“We believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification, and that this is no longer about any single election,” he said. “This is about the integrity of our entire election process. From the beginning we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted, yet we have met resistance to this basic principle by Democrats at every turn.”

He added, “We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation.”

Andrew Bates, a representative for Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign, said in a statement on Friday, “As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.”

Both Trump and Biden have asserted that they are likely to win the 2020 presidential election.

The Epoch Times Editorial Board will not declare a winner for the 2020 presidential election until all results are certified and any legal challenges are resolved across the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

