With media demanding evidence for President Trump’s claim that Democrats stole the election, talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh is posing a question.

“How the hell can the president lose an election where all this other stuff happens for Republicans?”

He was referring to Republicans’ unexpected gains in the House, their apparent hold on the Senate majority and their succes in state legislatures.

“I’m essentially saying I don’t believe that Trump lost,” Limbaugh said. “But that’s what they’re asking us to accept. … They want us to believe this country voted for Republicans but against Trump.”

Limbaugh said he is “simply asking how in the world can they say that the people of this country voted to send Republicans to the House in equal numbers with Democrats and to hold the Senate and reject Donald Trump?”

“They’re all saying Trump lost. I’m reacting to the left. They’re waiting for Fox to call this. Do not doubt me. They think it’s over. I’m reacting, I’m simply saying, it’s a hypothetical, how the hell can the president lose an election where all this other stuff happens for the Republicans? They gain seats in the House to go 50-50. They hold the Senate. How does it work?”

He said those two results “don’t go together.”

“Now they’re trying to tell us and they’re trying to set the stage for as many people believing as possible that the people of this country chose Republicans but rejected Trump. As you just pointed, you can’t divvy it up that way. The people of this country voted Trump. And that’s why they’re gonna gain seats in the House, the Republicans are, 50-50 in the House, and maintain the one with to two, maybe three seat majority in the Senate, because of support for Trump,” he said.

“I’m trying to warn everybody, they’re trying to set it up so that it’s the Republicans that did OK but that Trump was rejected. Folks, they’re poisoned and deranged with Trump hatred. They need Trump repudiated even if they have to lie to themselves about it, and that’s what they’re trying to set up here. So I’m simply asking a question that to me defies logic. The answer defies logic. How can the Republicans do this well everywhere else and yet Trump is on the losing end in these states? It doesn’t make any sense.”

He also said 2020 wasn’t the first election the Democrats have tried to steal.

“The whole Russian thing, 2016, was about trying to steal that election. They were trying to reverse the results of it. This is what they do! They tried to steal the Florida election in 2000 and they got beat at it. This is what they do. They lose elections and every damn one of them, they refuse to accept. They’re the ones that do not engage in peaceful transitions of power while accusing Trump and the rest of us of the exact same thing,” he said.

The message the Democrats are trying to send, Limbaugh said, is: “If you try to come in here and bust up the Washington establishment, deep state, you’re gonna have happen to you what happened to Donald Trump. You’re gonna get destroyed.”

He said it’s outrageous that it’s happening in the “greatest, most developed democracy in the world.”

But he said the fight for the American way of life must go on.

He argued the country “is actually moving conservative.”

“That’s why the presidential election is so strange, when you look at what happened elsewhere, down ballot in the states,” he said. “U.S. Congress, the House of Representatives, the United States Senate, when you look at what happened to those elections, there is no trend to the Democrats.”

The 4 a.m. votes for Biden, he said, “are as legitimate as the Steele dossier.”

“That’s how I look at ’em: As legitimate as the Steele dossier. We know that both are frauds, and we all know why the Democrats insist they’re real,” he said. “The Democrats insist the Steele dossier was real! It was totally made up. It was fabricated. There not a single word in the Steele dossier that was true that formed the basis of the coup.”

Limbaugh said the “same people are ‘counting,’ quote-unquote, these votes.”

