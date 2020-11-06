http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/J8oJlclCGaY/

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Friday argued former Vice President Joe Biden would “govern from the middle” if he wins the presidency.

According to Scarborough, Biden, much like former President Bill Clinton, “knows how to govern.” He added the far right would not like how Biden operates, and the left will not be “thrilled” with him either.

“I bet you [Biden] governs, or tries to govern, from the center, and, you know, I don’t know that the left is going to be — I think they have got a reckoning coming up.”

“Yeah, they’re not going to be thrilled,” Scarborough replied. “He’s going to have to govern just like Bill Clinton governed. And just like Bill Clinton, Joe Biden knows how to govern. So, he will govern from the middle. He will make deals. People from the far right and the far left won’t like it. … If he wins, he will be governing from the center.”

“If the Democrats decide to move to the center and get behind Joe Biden if he’s elected president, they’re going to have the sort of success they had under Bill Clinton,” he added. “If they have civil wars over the next four years, it’s going to get ugly. It’s going to get ugly fast.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

