https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/06/scratch-a-socialist-find-a-fascist-aoc-threatening-to-archive-the-tweets-writings-pics-of-trump-sycophants-does-not-go-well-for-her-like-at-all/

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked if someone is ‘archiving’ Trump sycophants for the future …

Gosh, maybe it’s just us but this sounds like some seriously fascist BS.

Just sayin’.

AOC wants to make a little list and check it twice.

Nice.

One good fascist deserves another.

We’d say this is unreal but … fascists are gonna fascist.

Pretty sure threatening millions of Trump supporters is not the best idea.

Then again, we’re not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box.

***

Related:

BOOM goes the dynamite! Dan Bongino reminds gloating Democrats just how much they actually LOST and it’s PRICELESS

DIRECTLY into our veins! Exjon drops a very smug Jennifer Rubin for posting pic of some seriously CHEAP champagne and LOL

WELP! MI county clerk catches software glitch that gave 1000s of votes meant for Trump to Biden in 1 county (47 other counties used same software)

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...