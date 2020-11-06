https://www.theblaze.com/news/secret-service-headed-to-biden-campaign-headquarters-in-wilmington-delaware

The Secret Service is sending in extra agents to the Biden campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, beginning Friday to ramp up protection ahead of his possible assumption of the presidency.

What are the details?

According to the Washington Post, Biden’s campaign is preparing for the possibility that former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden could soon claim a victory in the election against incumbent President Donald Trump.

“The Secret Service summoned a squad of agents to add to the protective bubble around Biden after his campaign told the agency that the Democratic nominee would continue utilizing a Wilmington convention center at least another day,” the outlet reported, “and could make a major speech as early as Friday, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the security protocols.”

Secret Service spokesperson Catherine Milhoan — as well as a spokesperson for the Biden campaign — declined to comment on the reports.

The ongoing controversy over election results may delay the Secret Service from providing Biden with the full regimen of protection that is normally afforded a president-elect while any pending controversies are resolved in court.

“Secret Service would probably feel duty-bound to ramp up protection before then, a former agent said,” the Post added, pointing out that a similar scenario played out once before during the contested 2000 presidential election between former President George W. Bush and former vice president and Democratic nominee Al Gore.

What else?

TheBlaze reported on Friday that Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania, and a win in that state would put him over the 270-vote threshold in the electoral college.

The Trump campaign has promised a series of legal challenges to the results in several states, but most of those challenges have not yet been filed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

