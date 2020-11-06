http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RbaP2o2bUPc/

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said that the Trump campaign’s lawyers should demand a manual recount of any other areas that used the same software as Antrim County, MI, a county that had errors with reported election results.

Sekulow said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:15] “If 30 states have used a software that there’s already proved to be a glitch of 6,000 votes in one balloting area, and now you’ve got over 30 states using it, lawyers should be — for the campaign, in every one of those jurisdictions, demanding the fix and demanding a manual recount.”

