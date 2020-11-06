https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/06/shaun-king-reads-between-the-lines-busts-mitch-mcconnell-for-using-illegally-submitted-ballots-as-code-for-black-ballots/

Mitch McConnell sent out this tweet earlier this morning:

Think there’s nothing especially controversial about any of that? Well, then, you’re not reading in between the lines like Shaun King here:

Good to know he hasn’t lost it.

He’s nothing if not consistent.

What does it say about Shaun that he saw “illegal” and immediately thought “black”?

Too much to fix.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...