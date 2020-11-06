https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/06/shaun-king-reads-between-the-lines-busts-mitch-mcconnell-for-using-illegally-submitted-ballots-as-code-for-black-ballots/
Mitch McConnell sent out this tweet earlier this morning:
Here’s how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process. And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes.
That’s how Americans’ votes decide the result.
— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) November 6, 2020
Think there’s nothing especially controversial about any of that? Well, then, you’re not reading in between the lines like Shaun King here:
They are literally pretending like “illegal votes” are a real thing that impacted this election.
They are using the word “illegal” as code for “Black.” https://t.co/jeFqPeImvl
— Shaun King (@shaunking) November 6, 2020
Good to know he hasn’t lost it.
lol, no https://t.co/fVP7wVReTi
— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) November 6, 2020
No, actually they aren’t.
— Jerry Rogers Reformed 4 Life (@JerryReformed) November 6, 2020
Great race baiting attempt sir
— Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) November 6, 2020
He’s nothing if not consistent.
Because it’s ALWAYS racism right? https://t.co/VD14DHtkdK
— Jim (@Myshkin08) November 6, 2020
What does it say about Shaun that he saw “illegal” and immediately thought “black”?
What’s wrong with this guy? https://t.co/Ksg8EwdHKp
— Andrei (@andreibandrabur) November 6, 2020
Too much to fix.