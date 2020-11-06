https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/sidney-powell-likelihood-3-vote-total-changed-pre-election-counting-connected-hammer-scorecard-video/

Sidney Powell and Tom Fitton joined Lou Dobbs on Friday night to discuss the latest developments in the 2020 election.

Sidney told Lou’s audience about the Hammer and Scorecard software that was used to steal Trump votes in Michigan.

Sidney Powell: They need to investigate the likelihood that 3% of the vote total was changed in the pre-election voting ballots that were collected digitally by using the Hammer program and the software program called Scorecard. That would have amounted to a massive change in the vote. It would have gone across the country and it explains a lot of what we’re seeing. In addition they ran an algorithm to calculate the votes that they might need for Mr. Biden in specific areas. It happened in Michigan where a computer glitch resulted in a change in votes in I believe 5,500 in favor of President Trump just in one of 47 districts. All of those districts need to be checked for the software glitch that would change the vote for Michigan dramatically. The same thing is happening in other states. We’ve had hundreds of thousands of ballots appear for solely Mr. Biden which is statistically impossible as a matter of mathematics. It can all be documented it is being put in files that we will file in federal court.

Michigan Republican Chairman Laura Cox spoke to reporters Friday about a software glitch in Antrim County that took about 6,000 votes from President Trump and GOP Senate candidate John James causing the normally red county to show a majority vote for former Vice President Biden and Democrat Sen. Gary Peters. Cox said the same vote tabulating software is used in 47 counties in Michigan and called on those counties to examine their vote counts.

TRENDING: HUGE EXCLUSIVE: Keep the Faith – President Trump Will Win The Election Based on the Constitution Per Retired Intel Operative Tony Shaffer

Later today the state corrected the glitch in ONE COUNTY that gave 6,000 more votes to President Trump!

There are 47 more counties where the program was operating.

This is calculated fraud by the Michigan Democrat Party.

Look for Michigan to go for Trump!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

