MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki explained on air this afternoon that the reason the network hasn’t called the race yet for Joe Biden yet is that there are roughly 100,000 provisional ballots in Pennsylvania that are “skewing toward Trump”:

.@SteveKornacki says there are 100k provisional ballots in PA that, so far, have been skewing toward Trump and are part of the reason we don’t have a call https://t.co/1BQEHf9hbb — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) November 6, 2020

Oh, is that important?

Here’s the video where Kornacki breaks down what types of votes are left and where. The TL;DR version? Kornacki says there are roughly 100,000 mail-ballots in Biden friendly counties coupled with 100,000 provisional ballots that have, so far, trended toward Trump but nobody is really sure what’s going to happen with either tranche. Wonderful, ‘eh?

WATCH:

And it’s not clear if Pennsylvania knows just how many there are out there:

Pennsylvania Department of State spokeswoman Laura Humphrey on provisional ballots: “As of 11:30 this morning, we have 85K provisional ballots reported so far, from 56 [of 67] counties. For most of those counties, that is only a partial count.” — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) November 6, 2020

The Trump campaign had earlier sought to stop the counting of provisional mail-in ballots, but a judge denied that request:w

A statewide appellate court judge in Pennsylvania has dismissed a request from Republicans to stop the state or counties from counting provisional ballots that were cast by voters whose mail-in ballots were disqualified by a technicality. https://t.co/ETpWCTpaPW — 13WREX (@13WREX) November 6, 2020

We’ll keep you posted.

