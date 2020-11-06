https://redstate.com/alexparker/2020/11/06/kelly-reagan-brunner-texas-voter-fraud-acting-as-agent-ken-paxton-n276337
About The Author
Related Posts
Murkowski Throws Another Spin Into the Coming SCOTUS Vote, Expect More Democratic Meltdowns
September 23, 2020
CNN’s Brian Stelter Downplayed Clinton Health ‘Conspiracy Theories,’ Fuels Trump Health Conspiracy Theories
October 6, 2020
Watch: Black Man Goes OFF on Group of BLM Protesters Blocking Road: 'I'm Blacker Than You!'
October 10, 2020
Culture War and Peace at Stanford
April 5, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy