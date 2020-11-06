https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fa645f0e8e815112bc57361
This Is What You’re Going To Get America…Retribution And Tyranny. AOC Begins Project To Get Revenge On Trump Supporters….
Donald Trump on Friday evening launched a Twitter rant against supposed electoral fraud, retweeting conspiracy theories as he watched Fox Business and vented….
CNN sweeps ratings for second day in a row on Thursday, hitting a monster audience number in primetime as 2020 election hangs in the balance…
Mark Meadows, who has appeared at public events without wearing a mask, has been diagnosed with the virus….
A newlywed Manhattan couple drowned on their Caribbean honeymoon. Attorney Muhammad Malik, 26, and his 29-year-old wife, Dr. Noor Shah, a surgeon in the city, died four days after being wed….