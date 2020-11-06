https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/steve-bannons-account-permanently-banned-twitter/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Steve Bannon’s account has been permanently banned from Twitter for suggesting that Dr Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray should be beheaded for not being pro-Trump enough to serve in his administration.

The former White House chief strategist’s comments were made during a livestream of his online show War Room: Pandemic.

At the start of the discussion, Bannon said that the nation’s top infectious disease expert and the FBI chief should be fired if Trump is reelected.

