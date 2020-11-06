https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/suggestion-from-lindsey-graham-is-freaking-out-leftists/

Posted by Kane on November 6, 2020 2:30 am

Lindsey Graham pledges $500K to Trump’s legal fund

Lindsey Graham tells Hannity he’s donating $500,000 to Trump’s legal defense fund, then says, “I’ve been on your show. You’ve raised a ton of money for me.”

“Everything should be on the table” — Lindsey Graham won’t rule out that Republican legislatures should invalidate the election results and (presumably) award their electoral votes to Trump.

6500+ comments at youtube…

Mark Levin tweeted the same thing today…

