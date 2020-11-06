https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/suggestion-from-lindsey-graham-is-freaking-out-leftists/

Lindsey Graham pledges $500K to Trump’s legal fund

Lindsey Graham tells Hannity he’s donating $500,000 to Trump’s legal defense fund, then says, “I’ve been on your show. You’ve raised a ton of money for me.”

“Everything should be on the table” — Lindsey Graham won’t rule out that Republican legislatures should invalidate the election results and (presumably) award their electoral votes to Trump.

Mark Levin tweeted the same thing today…

REMINDER TO THE REPUBLICAN STATE LEGISLATURES, YOU HAVE THE FINAL SAY OVER THE CHOOSING OF ELECTORS, NOT ANY BOARD OF ELECTIONS, SECRETARY OF STATE, GOVERNOR, OR EVEN COURT. YOU HAVE THE FINAL SAY — ARTICLE II OF THE FED CONSTITUTION. SO, GET READY TO DO YOUR CONSTITUTIONAL DUTY — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 5, 2020