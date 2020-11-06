https://twitchy.com/brad-313037/2020/11/06/super-extra-funny-comedian-guy-trevor-noah-wants-to-kill-off-an-entire-state-because-trump-received-more-votes-than-biden/

Yes, people are still taking the election results deeply seriously – even those who are not Americans, it seems. Comedy Central fixture and alleged funny man Trevor Noah was dismayed to learn that the state of Florida voted in favor of Donald Trump on Tuesday. It led to a rather rash reaction.

Yes, we get it — this was done in jest. But at the same time, just as Joe Biden is preaching of unity and claiming to become President for everyone, including the ”chumps” who backed Trump, there is aa tone-deaf level to these kind of jokes.

Do we have this technology yet? pic.twitter.com/jjqKemqFtO — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 4, 2020

Ah, the tolerant left showing their warm side, once again.

You’d be willing to kill off an entire state of people simply because they don’t share your views. — Willy Razo (@bigwillystyl) November 4, 2020

Haha yes kill millions of people for voting differently, super funny Trevor — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) November 4, 2020

Because mass murder is funny if it’s other people. — Shadow Puppy (@ZeroWolfActual) November 4, 2020

Of course there is little surprise that a celebrity maybe did not think everything through.

Some of us voted for Biden. We need a heads up — #obamaismypresident (@My3bebas) November 4, 2020

my husband and i both voted for biden. our entire county voted blue. this is very disheartening to see. we really liked your show. — ruejacobs (@ruejacobs) November 5, 2020

Nope, sorry — you live in the ”wrong” state. You have to go.

Then of course there is the issue of possibly distancing a portion of your audience with this brand of mirthful intolerance.

Man with a show based on ratings wants nobody from the third most populous state to watch his program.

This is a curious strategy for an entertainer… https://t.co/gAHpN5dY4M — Brad Slager Mail-splaining and Voter Resignation (@MartiniShark) November 6, 2020

right? i won’t be watching a show i really used to enjoy now. for 30 years i protested, marched, called and wrote representatives, signed petitions, volunteered and voted. but trevor noah, who i liked, tweets a gif of my state along with everyone i love being violently blown up. — ruejacobs (@ruejacobs) November 5, 2020

But hey, these are simply jokes. Nothing to get riled up about. It is just, over the past few years the people from Noah’s avowed side has been policing this exact type of speech/expression/humor. This kind of gag is now deemed a threat, and anyone who traffics in this type of speech normally needs to be cancelled.

I know this is a joke but if people on the right made the same joke about California you’d be such a baby about it. I miss Jon Stewart. — Cameron Zvejnieks (@Cameronall1word) November 4, 2020

What if… we had the technology, and we use it on, oh I don’t know… Jo’burg? Not so funny now, right Trevor? — bay12brick (@bay12brick) November 4, 2020

Yea, that might get under the skin of this comedian from another country who is deeply invested in our elections.

Only in America we allow a foreigner to come to our soil to make fun of us every night and in exchange pay him millions of dollars for it. This country is awesome — Emperor Probus (@IMPCPROBUSAUG) November 4, 2020

It is. Maybe someone should alert Noah to this reality. But we suspect he would not comprehend the complexity. Trevor does not even understand that in order for his joke to land it means that he views the GOP as the ”wrong” party, while at the same time positioning himself as Darth Vader who is operating the Death Star from the Dark Side of The Force.

Tough to take a civics lecture in this stunted fashion, humorous or otherwise.

