Nancy Pelosi’s hitting the ground running this morning:

More from Politico:

“Our vision for the next two years must be built on the success of Democratic House Majority in the 116th Congress, and to harness the extraordinary visions, values and vibrancy of our Caucus to secure the progress that the American people deserve,” Pelosi wrote.

“In that spirit, I am wring to request your support to be re-elected as Speaker. I do so with utmost respect for the diverse viewpoints in our Democratic Caucus, the gravity of this role the urgency of the challenges ahead. I also do so with the great joy and appreciation to so many of you who have already offered your support.”

She’s really riding high right now. Might as well capitalize on it!

Snort.

BRB, stocking up on popcorn.

Progs sure seem to think so.

