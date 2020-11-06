https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/06/super-popular-nancy-pelosi-is-officially-running-for-house-speaker-again/

Nancy Pelosi’s hitting the ground running this morning:

NEWS – Pelosi formally seeks another 2 years as speaker. ⁦@heatherscope⁩ ⁦@sarahnferris⁩ & me https://t.co/ydjYz9YMXc — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) November 6, 2020

🚨🚨PELOSI makes her bid for speaker official https://t.co/Bh28TW5Mm3 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 6, 2020

More from Politico:

“Our vision for the next two years must be built on the success of Democratic House Majority in the 116th Congress, and to harness the extraordinary visions, values and vibrancy of our Caucus to secure the progress that the American people deserve,” Pelosi wrote. “In that spirit, I am wring to request your support to be re-elected as Speaker. I do so with utmost respect for the diverse viewpoints in our Democratic Caucus, the gravity of this role the urgency of the challenges ahead. I also do so with the great joy and appreciation to so many of you who have already offered your support.”

She’s really riding high right now. Might as well capitalize on it!

great timing! strong mo’ for Pelosi. https://t.co/4ne7ySexaz — Zack Roday (@zackroday) November 6, 2020

Snort.

Big test for AOC, who I am sure many people will expect to vocally oppose this. https://t.co/FbXavy1D3w — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 6, 2020

BRB, stocking up on popcorn.

Progs sure seem to think so.

I think @AOC should be speaker. — The Real Crypto Dudette (@crypto_dudette) November 6, 2020

She needs to step aside. Isn’t that what she said she would do after this last term as speaker? Out with the old and in with the new. — Dianne4Democracy🌊🇺🇸🌊🇺🇸 (@DianneMacconi) November 6, 2020

Time for term limits. Time for progressive thinkers. She needs to go. — Kathy Adler (@kjadler) November 6, 2020

