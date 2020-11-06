https://bigleaguepolitics.com/breaking-supreme-court-justice-samuel-alito-orders-separation-of-pennsylvania-mail-in-ballots-that-arrived-after-election-day/

There is a national movement pushing rallies in state capitols across the country on Saturday, Nov. 7 across the country to support President Trump in his quest to make sure for only lawful ballots to be counted in the presidential election.

The rally is being promoted by many pro-Trump activists on social media:

Big League Politics has reported on how President Trump is refusing to surrender to the forces that have lined up against him and is apparently willing to see the process through until the bitter end:

President Donald Trump reiterated his belief of impending victory in the 2020 presidential election, claiming he wins the election in decisive fashion when alleged election irregularities are properly accounted for during a Thursday press conference. The President was speaking to the American people for the first time since election night, with national election results still unclear in the critical battleground states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Georgia and North Carolina.

If you count the legal votes… I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. If you count the votes that came in late… We’re looking at them very strongly.“ …

The President cited incidences in which Republican poll observers were denied access to major polling places such as in Philadelphia, a preponderance of mail-in ballots being added to election counts after election night, and the novelty of mass mail-in election systems implemented by states that previously used largely in-person election systems.

“We can’t let that happen to our country… We can’t be disgraced by having something like this happen.”

The President ultimately predicted that the electoral results of many battleground states and counties would be determined in litigation, possibly in the Supreme Court.

There’s been a lot of shenanigans, and we can’t let that stand in our country.”

For more information on where to attend the rallies in your state, go to StopTheSteal.us.

